Toasting women in wine and food

Female winemakers, chefs and bakers to gather for annual celebration

Winemakers Mireia Taribó, left, and Tara Gomez of Camins 2 Dreams participate in the Women Winemakers Celebration in March 2020. They’ll be back for this year’s celebration on March 6.

As an early nod to International Women’s Day, the fifth annual “Women Winemaker Celebration” will showcase the talents of about 20 female winemakers in Santa Barbara County.

The event, from 1 to 4 p.m. March 6 at Roblar Farm in Santa Ynez Valley, will once again benefit a women’s issue platform.

Proceeds from the 2022 gathering will be donated to Community Health Centers of the Central Coast through the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation, with funds earmarked specifically for women’s health needs in medically underserved families of northern Santa Barbara County.

“Our being able to safely gather in person, once again, is so symbolic of the triumph over what we’ve endured during the past two years,” said Karen Steinwachs, part of the event production team and co-founder of the annual celebration. “We’re looking forward to an engaging and welcoming afternoon with our guests, and we’re so excited to have them taste the fruits of our collective labors … with us.”

Santa Barbara County winemakers get together at the Women Winemakers Celebration in 2020.

The annual celebration will once again be a daytime happening, an intimate, alfresco wine tasting reception complete with elevated hors d’oeuvres. The winemakers will be on hand to pour their wines and talk with event guests as passed and stationary appetizers are offered by one dozen female counterparts in the Santa Barbara County food world.

Adding to the event’s outdoor ambience will be live music by Arwen Lewis, an interactive food and wine trivia challenge and the popular “estrogen collection” wine case opportunity drawing.

Participating winemakers and wineries include Ms. Steinwachs, Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard and Seagrape Wine Co.; Lane Tanner, Lumen Wines; Brooke Carhartt, Carhartt Family Wines; Kathy Joseph, Fiddlehead Cellars; Sonja Magdevski, Casa Dumetz Wines, Clementine Carter, The Feminist Party; Alison Thomson, Lepiane Wines; Brit Zotovich, Dreamcôte Wine Co.; and Tara Gomez and Mireia Taribó, Camins 2 Dreams.

Chefs, bakers and food crafters gather at the 2020 celebration.

Others are Gretchen Voelcker, Piazza Family Wines and Luna Hart Wines; Laura Roach, Loubud Wines; Jessica Gasca, Story of Soil; Wynne Solomon, Peake Ranch Winery; Samra Morris, Alma Rosa Winery; Alice Anderson, âmevive; Anna Clifford, Cambria Wines, Nielson Wines, and Final Girl Wines; Angela Soleno, Turiya Wines; and, Magan Eng, Kunin Wines.

The winemakers will be side by side with some of Santa Barbara County’s leading culinary ladies, who will also be present to chat with guests and showcase their foodie contributions to complement their colleagues’ wines.

Brooke Stockwell, executive chef at the Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, will be joined by other female culinary talent such as sourdough bread baker Leyla Williams, co-owner of Solvang’s Good Seed Coffee Boutique; Janelle Norman, owner and cheesemonger at Solvang’s Cailloux Cheese Shop; Chef Golzar Barrera of Santa Ynez Valley’s All Purpose Flour; Sarah Price, owner/operator of Lompoc-based Sassafras Mobile Food Truck and Restaurant; Chef Louise Smith, Louise’s Kitchen Table; Joy Reinhardt, chef/owner of Ellie’s Tap & Vine restaurant in Santa Ynez; Joy Culley, co-owner at Solvang Spice Merchant; Olive Silver from Lompoc’s Tutti Frutti Farms; Shanté Norwood, owner/baker at Té’Stees Cupcakes; and treats- and truffle-maker Jessica Foster of Jessica Foster Confections.

Chef Brooke Stockwell, left, and winemaker Karen Steinwachs attend the 2020 Women Winemakers Celebration. They co-founded the event.

Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard bottles are displayed at the 2020 event.

Dessert is served during the 2020 celebration.

“The 2022 Women Winemakers Celebration will also, for the first time, feature handmade ice cream from Reina’s Sweets, the teen dessert star and daughter of the peasants FEAST hospitality duo, representing the next generation of lady kitchen talent,” said Ms. Steinwachs.

“International Women’s Day has been celebrated worldwide since 1909 with a focus on working women’s achievements and issues. In a working environment which sees about 10% of the global wine industry as female lead winemakers, Santa Barbara County continues to see a much higher percentage of women winemakers than most regions in the world with nearly double the average, and growing each year.

“The March 6 event will bring together a varied sampling of the county’s female winemakers in a show of support for each other and other working women, world-wide — those who toil and labor while honing and elevating their craft in their workplace, while also balancing work-lives with family and community service.”

She added that “men are welcome at the event, and it should be noted that this year’s celebration boasts the highest number of participating female culinary crafters since the inception of the annual event.”

