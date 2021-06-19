Today’s Juneteenth celebrations

Local Juneteenth celebrations, which began Friday, continue today with several activities.

Juneteenth SB will host a virtual Chocolate Baby Story Time from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by an in-person black artisan market from noon to 4 p.m. at 833 State St.

Then, later today, Juneteenth SB will cap off this weekend’s celebrations with a virtual program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will feature discussions about the holiday and various performances from local artists. For more information, visit juneteenthsb.org.

Another in-person celebration will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Solvang Park, where Madi’s Treasure Box will host a free afternoon of live music, dancing and art demonstrations. For more information,go to juneteenthsyv.eventbrite.com.

In addition, Collective Cultures Creating Change will present a Juneteenth celebration between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Ryon Park in Lompoc. The celebration will feature crafts, food trucks, games, dancing, music, a puppet show and a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

— Madison Hirneisen