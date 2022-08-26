Tom Blabey named CFO/COO at MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation has appointed Tom Blabey to the role of CFO/COO.

“We are delighted to welcome Tom to the team,” said Robin Gose, MOXI president and CEO. “Tom will continue our tradition of strict financial management and operational excellence, while also bringing a passion for making MOXI accessible to all children and families in our community.”

Mr. Blabey joined MOXI in July as CFO/COO and oversees the finance, operations and human resources teams at the museum. He most recently served as COO at Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, where he also served for a year as the interim executive director, overseeing all administrative functions and day-to-day operations of the direct service and advocacy organization for youth and families in the community.

Before Girls Inc., Mr. Blabey was director of operations at the Orfalea Foundation, which directly funded and operated county-wide initiatives in youth development, public school nutrition, disaster readiness and early childhood education.

He serves on Wilderness Youth Project’s REACH advisory board and chairs the advisory board of the Early Childhood Center at First Presbyterian Church. He also served two terms on the board of the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

“I am thrilled to join Robin and the top-notch team at MOXI and am looking forward to supporting the strong foundations of this valuable community asset as it evolves and grows in the years ahead,” said Mr. Blabey.

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. Located at 125 State St., the museum is a Certified Green Business Innovator and serves guests of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs.

For more information, visitwww.moxi.org.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com