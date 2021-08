COURTESY OF TOM DE WALT

Tom de Walt’s “Butterfly Beach Twilight” oil-on-linen painting is up for auction that ends at 7 tonight.

Local artist Tom de Walt is conducting an auction of one of his paintings with 10% of the proceeds benefiting Heal the Ocean. Bidding ends at 7 p.m. today.

“Butterfly Beach Twilight” is an original oil on linen that is 6 inches square.

For more information about the official auction information and additional details about the painting, check out Mr. de Walt’s Instagram.

– Marilyn McMahon