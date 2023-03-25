Tom Russell to perform at Lobero

COURTESY PHOTO

UCSB graduate Tom Russell’s music has been praised by people such as Elton John’s lyricist Bernie Taupin.

SANTA BARBARA — Tom Russell, a UCSB graduate and award-winning singer/songwriter, will perform March 31 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

This Santa Barbara concert will mark Mr. Russell’s third performance in a world tour spanning North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Russell’s latest recording of original compositions, October in the Railroad Earth, has received critical acclaim, and Elton John’s lyricist Bernie Taupin cited it as “the best record of the year.”

Tickets for the show are available now at lobero.org.

— Caleb Beeghly