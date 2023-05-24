Tony DeSare to perform Sinatra’s hits with Santa Barbara Symphony

COURTESY PHOTO

Tony DeSare has sung everywhere from jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas

The Santa Barbara Symphony will have the world on a string when Tony DeSare joins the orchestra to perform Frank Sinatra’s hits to wrap up the symphony’s 70th anniversary season.

The one-night-only concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 15 at The Granada.

Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director, will lead the orchestra in popular songs like “I’ve Got the World on a String”, “My Way”, “Come Fly with Me”, “Night and Day”, and many more. Often called “two parts Frank Sinatra and one part Billy Joel,” Mr. DeSare is known for his fresh take on old-school class in this tribute.

“An Evening with Sinatra” will no doubt have the audiences humming along or their tapping their feet and sipping festive cocktails.

“We are excited to close this milestone season with such a special tribute concert, honoring the legendary Frank Sinatra,” Maestro Kabaretti said in a news release. “Our intention this season was to create unique symphonic experiences with audiences across an expansive range of musical genres — from jazz to pop, film scores, theater and even the art of Chumash spoken word. We are honored to have shared this season with you, and thank you for your continued support of the Santa Barbara Symphony!”

Named Rising Star Male Vocalist in Downbeat Magazine, Mr. DeSare won critical and popular acclaim for his concert performances throughout North America and abroad. He has sung everywhere from jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas, and he has headlined major symphony orchestras.

He placed first in the USA Songwriting Contest and wrote the theme song for the movie “My Date With Drew.” He also has written music for several broadcast commercials and scored five films.

Tickets for “An Evening with Sinatra” can be purchased at granadasb.org.

