Tony Morris elected president of Montecito Rotary Club

COURTESY PHOTO

Tony Morris

Tony Morris, an accomplished communications professional, author and outdoors aficionado, will start a two-year presidency of the Montecito Rotary Club on July 1.

Mr. Morris is a lifetime learner whose passion to speak to people, verbally and in written form, began early. Mr. Morris was writing a weekly column that appeared in five area newspapers by the time he was a teenager. Prior to that, the native Alabamian had been creating and selling magazines.

“I love this area and the people in it. I’m excited to do what I can to make this community even better, with the co-leadership and support of the amazing people who keep this organization strong,” said Mr. Morris

He graduated from Troy University with a journalism major and headed into the world of corporate communications, eventually holding senior management positions with Fortune 500 companies including MCI Telecommunications, The Coca-Cola Company and Brown-Forman.

Earlier this year, he became the executive director of The Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit that provides housing and wellness services for seniors, regardless of their incomes.

Mr. Morris is also on the board of directors for the Montecito Trails Foundation.

Additionally, Mr. Morris offers one-on-one psychic-medium intuitive consultations, working with people to gain clarity, direction and a deeper spirituality. Currently he is writing his first book, “Little Red Wagon,” which details his own spiritual journey.

Outgoing president Tom Fisher will become president of the club’s foundation, which gives donations and grants to organizations and projects that seek to improve the greater Santa Barbara area.

The Rotary Club of Montecito was founded in 1953. The club meets at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Montecito.

For more information, visit www.montecitorotary.org.

