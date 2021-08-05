Tony Ybarra to perform Friday

COURTESY PHOTO

Tony Ybarra will perform Friday at Carr Winery.

SANTA BARBARA — Tony Ybarra and friends will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Carr Winery, 414 N Salsipuedes St,

They will be accompanied by Flamenco dancer Mercedes Ibarra.

The concert is being timed to take place during Fiesta, but is not officially associated with Old Spanish Days. Admission is free, but you must be 21 or older to attend.

Mr. Ybarra, a Santa Barbara native, guitarist and recording artist, is known as an authority in flamenco and styles. He has recorded six albums under his name, and his music has been featured in movies, TV shows and commercials.

To learn more about Mr. Ybarra, visit tonyybarra.com.

To learn more about the event, visit carrwinery.com/event/fiesta-celebrations-at-carr-winery-with-live-music-by-tony-ybarra-and-friends.

— Dave Mason