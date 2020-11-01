Too much bad behavior at Cold Spring School

Thanks, News-Press, for calling out that the Cold Spring School leadership that put bond Measure L2020 on the ballot and for covering opposition to justify a NO vote for verified reasons. There are too many shenanigans going on over at Cold Spring School; too much bad behavior.

Now please help expose the missing money from the 2008 bond funded Measure C. Minutes show those funds were, and are, being spent to gain passage of Measure L2020 for a very similar want-list of improvements.

For Cold Spring School administrators to admit to “untruths” (commonly called lies), intimidation, threats and to use young, dependent students for political gain using taxpayer property and resources is reprehensible.

Regardless of the election outcome, the district community can thank the hundreds of volunteer hours contributed by anonymous neighbors, intimidated parents, and others researching to find facts. Vote “no” to pause for a closer look.

Going forward, anticipate costly forensic audits. There are major problems at Cold Spring School beyond the bond.

For starters, its deficit spending must end. Parents must not be intimidated to gift $1,200 per student to attend a public school, and students must not be used for political purposes on campus by administrators.

Denice Spangler Adams

Montecito