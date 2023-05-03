Toot and Puddles to appear at adoption event

COURTESY PHOTO

Toot and Puddles are known for their love of adventure.

MONTECITO —Toot and Puddles would like to go home with you.

The two friendly dogs, who are bonded sisters, will appear during an adoption event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at George Pet Shop at Montecito Country Mart, 1026 Coast Village Road, Montecito.

The 2-year-old dogs currently live at Shadow’s Fund — a Lompoc sanctuary for the most vulnerable shelter dogs.

Toots and Puddles are known for their playfulness and love of adventure. They’re also sociable and polite, thank you very much.

For more information, email info@shadowsfund.org or visit shadowfund.org.

— Dave Mason