‘Top Gun: Maverick’ still No. 1 at box office

“Top Gun: Maverick” is still soaring at the box office.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Tom Cruise and “Top Gun: Maverick,” remained the No. 1 movie in the box office.

The aviation sequel, which features an encore of Montecito singer Kenny Loggins’ rendition of “Danger Zone,” grossed $86 million during its second weekend.

And that leaves “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the former No. 1 movie, in a distant second place for another weekend. The Marvel Studios sequel grossed $9.25 million.

Still in third place last weekend was “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.” The film based on the animated Fox TV comedy grossed $4.5 million.

“The Bad Guys,” the animated movie about villainous animals trying to become heroes, climbed to fourth place with $3.34 million. Last week it was in fifth place.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” placed fifth with $2.99 million.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” remained in sixth place with $2.02 million.

“Vikram,” an Indian Tamil-language thriller, opened in seventh place with $1.77 million.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” placed eighth with $1.72 million.

In ninth place was “The Lost City.” The comedy/adventure movie starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum grossed $1.38 million.

“Crimes of the Future,” a horror/sci movie starring Kristen Stewart in the story about humans adapting to a synthetic environment, opened last weekend in 10th place, grossing $1.1 million.

