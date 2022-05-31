‘Top Gun: Maverick’ tops box office

PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Tom Cruise and “Top Gun: Maverick.” flew right to the No. 1 spot in the box office in its opening weekend.



“Top Gun: Maverick” soared to the top of the box office in its opening weekend with a whopping $126.7 million gross.

The long-awaited aviation sequel flew right past “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which fell to the No. 2 spot in the North America box office with a $15.9 million gross.

Opening in third place last weekend was “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.” The film based on the animated Fox TV comedy grossed $12.4 million.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” placed fourth with $5.75 million.

Falling to the No. 5 spot is “The Bad Guys.” The animated feature about villainous animals becoming heroes grossed $4.34 million..

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” remained in sixth place with $2,51 million.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” placed seventh with $2.44 million.

In ninth place was the horror movie “Men.” It grossed $1.22 million.

The comedy “F3: Fun and Frustration” opened in 10th place with $1.03 million.

