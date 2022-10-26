Top philanthropists named for 36th annual National Philanthropy Day

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Volunteer of the Year for Santa Barbara County award goes to Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood

Annual Book Sale volunteers.

Santa Barbara and Ventura counties’ top philanthropists, business leaders, individuals and organizations will be honored at the 36th annual National Philanthropy Day awards program and celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St. in Ventura.

Produced by the Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, National Philanthropy Day has become one of the most prominent philanthropic recognition events in the region, with more than 200 honorees since its inception in 1987. Montecito Bank & Trust and the Santa Barbara Foundation are the chapter’s presenting sponsors.

Serving as masters of ceremonies for the 2022 event will be Geoff Green, CEO, Santa Barbara City College Foundation, and Anne Paul King, executive director, Ventura College Foundation.

Rich Block , president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo, has been named Professional Fundraiser of the Year by the Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

The 2022 National Philanthropy Day outstanding honorees include:

— Philanthropist of the Year, Santa Barbara County: The Fund for Santa Barbara.

— Philanthropist of the Year, Ventura County: Steve Hearst from the Morgan Hearst Charitable Foundation,

— Volunteer of the Year, Santa Barbara County: The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale Volunteers.

— Volunteer of the Year, Ventura County: Lynda Bowman, chair, TEACh Scholarship Fund.

— Professional Fundraiser of the Year: Rich Block, president and CEO, Santa Barbara Zoo.

— Champions for Social Justice: Diversity Collective of Ventura County.

Steve Hearst of the Morgan Hearts Charitable Foundation was named Philanthropist of the Year for Ventura County.

The event will be held in-person at the Museum of Ventura County’s event pavilion and plaza in the heart of historic downtown Ventura

A wine reception begins at 5 p.m., followed by the awards presentation at 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $50 for AFPSBV members and $65, nonmembers. For tickets, visit community.afpglobal.org/afpsbv/events/npd. Financial assistance is available to attend the event at no charge. For financial assistance, visit community.afpglobal.org/afpsbv/scholarships/scholarships-chapter.

Proceeds from National Philanthropy Day help sustain the Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Chapter of AFP and its year-long professional development programs. The chapter supports fundraising professionals by offering training programs, scholarships to participate in educational opportunities, IDEA initiatives (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access), ethics training, leadership development and other nonprofit resources.

Linda Bowman, chair of TEACh Scholarship Fund, was named Volunteer of the Year for Ventura County.

Chapter sponsorship opportunities are available. Sponsors support our chapter’s ability to highlight and celebrate philanthropy, provide best-in-class educational opportunities, and promote access and inclusivity through a variety of scholarships. Additionally, sponsorship includes a valuable presence at the 2022 National Philanthropy Day celebration. For information, contact Catherine Kort, sponsorship chair, at npd@afpsbv.org.

2022 HONOREES

— The Fund for Santa Barbara, Philanthropist of the Year, Santa Barbara County.

The Fund for Santa Barbara is a non-traditional community foundation that provides support for progressive social change in Santa Barbara County.

In 2022, the Fund has granted more than $350,000, laid the groundwork to actionize the findings of the Central Coast Regional Equity Study, and has nurtured coalitions and helped to guide the Santa Barbara philanthropic community.

—Steve Hearst from the Morgan Hearst Charitable Foundation Philanthropist of the Year, Ventura County.

The Morgan Hearst Charitable Foundation works to fight homelessness, provide access to education and health care for all, care for veterans and safeguard the environment. They do this by lifting up organizations such as Conejo Community Outreach, Samaritan Center, Make-A-Wish and MANNA, to name just a few.

— The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale Volunteers, Volunteers of the Year, Santa Barbara County.

The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale Volunteer Committee collects, cleans, organizes and sells hundreds of thousands of books each year. Proceeds help Planned Parenthood California Central Coast to provide services in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

— Lynda Bowman, chair, TEACh Scholarship Fund, Volunteer of the Year, Ventura County.

Lynda Bowman’s major focus for the last 25 years has centered around foster youth transitioning out of county provided services. This work is a personal commitment for Ms. Bowman, who was a former ward of the state of North Dakota. She was a key player in implementing the TEACh Scholarship program, the Ventura County Foster Healthlink and the Youth in Transition Advocacy Committee of Ventura County.

— Rich Block, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo, Professional Fundraiser of the Year.

Rich Block has led the Santa Barbara Zoo as president and CEO since July 1998, bringing decades of experience in zoo and wildlife program management to Santa Barbara. Under his leadership, the zoo’s operating budget has tripled. His input and leadership had led to more than $61 million raised to support general operations, community outreach, special programs,and capital improvements.

Beyond the zoo, Mr. Block has lectured widely in the U.S. and abroad about wildlife conservation. He has served as a technical adviser to writers and publishers of books, films and CD-ROMs on endangered wildlife, rain forests and giant pandas. He has also held leadership positions at the California Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, Visit Santa Barbara and California Association of Museums.

— Diversity Collective of Ventura County, Champions for Social Justice.

Diversity Collective Ventura County’s mission is to provide advocacy, visibility, safety and wellness for the LGBTQ+ community. Founded in 2014 to bring back the Ventura County Pride Festival, DCVC has grown to include dozens of vital programs and signature events.

This year, their LEAD program for LGBTQ Youth achieved several wins in the community, including the raising of the Pride Flag at Oxnard College, a Transgender Day of Remembrance and PRIDE festival, and advocacy work for the LGBTQ community in Fillmore by speaking up during city council meetings. The youth have led efforts to create and garner support for their high school Gay Student Alliance clubs at Ventura High School and provided LGBTQ sensitivity trainings to school personnel.

At the center of these efforts is the Community Resource Center, a place for those in the LGBTQ+ community to call home.