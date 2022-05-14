Top WSC runner Aidan Mosley signs with UCSB track and field

A standout on the SBCC track and field team the past two years, Aidan Mosley has signed to join UCSB starting in the 2022-23 school year.

Mosley capped off his sophomore year with the Vaqueros with a season-best 48.38 in the 400m. He also anchored the 4x400m Relay with a time of 3:20.06. Both marks were 2022 WSC Conference 1st-place finishes.

“Aidan has been an integral part of the resurgence of the SBCC track and field team with its competitions over the last two years,” said head coach Don Willis. “He exemplifies the meaning of leadership and camaraderie and will be missed, but I am beyond excited for his next opportunity and thrilled he will still be in Santa Barbara so that we can easily keep tabs on his future progress.”

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

