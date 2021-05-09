TOPPING, Elsie Ruth

On April 21, 2021, Elsie Ruth Topping, loving wife to Alvin Topping, passed away at the age of 96. Ruth was born on September 4, 1924 in Selma, Alabama to Belle and Hermie Stoudenmire. After attending college at Montevallo, Ruth moved to Los Angeles to be near her brother Harris Stoudenmire and embark on California adventures. While enjoying the California sun, Ruth met Al and they married on December 4, 1948. They raised three children, Blake, Gayle and Leslie. Ruth is survived by her husband Alvin and their three children, four grandchildren and soon to be six great-grandchildren.

Ruth acknowledged the great life she and Al shared in Santa Barbara and had a passion for giving back to the greater community. She joined the Assistance League of Santa Barbara in 1979 and remained a loyal service provider for nearly forty years. While serving at the League Ruth contributed countless hours and was awarded the ADA Award in 2006.

When not following her charitable passions, Ruth and Al traveled the Country in an RV following jazz concerts with like-minded friends. They owned several boats over the years and as members of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club they participated as a “rabbit” boat in many sailboat races. Ruth and Al enjoyed several trips abroad visiting relatives in Ireland, Scotland and London.

Private family services will be held. Please donate to the Assistance League of Santa Barbara in memory of Ruth, Loved by All.