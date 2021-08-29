TOPPING, Walter S. “Topper,” III

Topper was born in Fairfax, VA to Louise and Walter S. Topping, Jr. He spent most of his life in Santa Barbara, CA and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1971. Over his lifetime he worked as a Snap-On tool dealer, owned and operated Walter’s Limousine Service, and worked for many years with Hughes Auto Body until his retirement.

Walt loved good food, classic cars, creating culinary masterpieces on his grill, and most especially deep-sea fishing. He was happiest when he was on the ocean pulling in beautiful tuna and yellowtail and he delighted in sharing his catch with his many friends. Walt had a gruff exterior, but you didn’t have to know him long to see through to the kind, generous soul that was the real Topper.

Walter was preceded in death by his father Walter S. Topping, Jr., his mother Louise Topping, his beloved sons Mark and Danny Topping, his brother Allen Topping, and his nephew Richard McElroy. Walter is survived by his sister Val Topping, his nieces Stephanie Moncalieri and Kim Mason, his nephew Michael Topping, great-nieces Adelyn Topping and Cynthia Topping, great-nephews Hudson Topping, Gabriel Cordero, and Jacob Mason, and sister-in-law Karin Topping.