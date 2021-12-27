Tornado-like event hits Hope Ranch

COURTESY PHOTOS

Downed trees, and damage to cars and car ports were reported after a tornado-like storm touched down in the Goleta Valley.

A tornado-like event hit Hope Ranch and the eastern Goleta Valley in Santa Barbara County on Saturday night. The storm was strong enough to push a tree down into a carport in Goleta.

A “very strong band” of rainfall moved through the area at about that time, Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, reported to Noozhawk. Mr. Fisher reported a water spout in the ocean that may have moved onshore.

Heavy rain and violent winds downed power lines and caused damage in a condominium complex. Emergency crews responded to the Oak Grove condominiums in the 400 block of Camino del Remedio shortly before 9 p.m.

In addition there were calls about downed power lines in the area around San Marcos High School at Turnpike Road and Hollister Avenue. Trees from the Turnpike Shopping Center fell onto Turnpike Road across from San Marcos High School. More damage was reported in the neighborhood east of the campus adjacent to the softball field and Warkentin Stadium.

Trees were blown over in a tornado-like event in Hope Ranch.

Damage in the 400 block of Camino del Remedio included several downed trees, damaged carports and damaged cars. Neighbors said a “tornado-like” event caused the damage. There were also power outages in the area. Damage was reported elsewhere in the Goleta Valley as well, Daniel Bertucelli, Public Information Officer, reported in a tweet.

Metal carport awnings at the Oak Grove condominiums in the Goleta area were ripped and trees were knocked down by the storm, which was brief, but fierce Saturday evening.

“Witnesses say a small tornado caused the damage, although there do not appear to be any injuries,” reported the Daily Mail.

“Steel beams bent and thrown 20+ feet. Whole thing lasted under 60 seconds,” wrote one witness to the storm on social media, according to a report by the Daily Mail.. The storm came as quickly as it went.

“Photos from those on social media show the storm’s strength as large trees at the apartment complex were felled with their roots exposed. Poles that were used to keep the structure up buckled after the tree landed a direct hit. Away from the apartment complex, the powerful tornado also appeared to down power lines,” reported the Daily Mail.

