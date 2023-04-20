TORNQUIST, Peter Allen

It was with great sadness that I tell you that Peter Allen Tornquist passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at age 83. He was a man of honesty and kindness and the bonds he shared with all that loved him can never be replaced. Born in Caribou Maine in 1939 to Harold Theodore Tornquist and Vella Faye Merritt. He is survived by his children (Mike, Michelle, and Heidi), his stepchildren (Chris and Rick), his nephew Kurt and sister-in-law Cynthia, his grandchildren Nicole and Candice and his great-grandchild Tennyson. A memorial will be held at El Montecito Presbyterian Church at 2pm on May 13th, 2023 in Montecito California (near Santa Barbara). We love you Pete!