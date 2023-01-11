Toro Incident survey completed

Crews from Unified Command (Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response) finished surveying the Toro Incident’s response area and the shoreline around the mouth of the creek.

They determined there is no remaining recoverable product in the environment.

To ensure that more product is not released into the environment during and after the recent and upcoming storms, Santa Barbara County will continue to monitor the area while resuming standard maintenance operations at the site.

The amount of oil discharged, its impacts and its cause are currently under investigation. Questions related to the ongoing maintenance of the site should be directed to Santa Barbara County Public Works public information officer, Lael Wageneck, at 805-568-3425.

— Caleb Beeghly