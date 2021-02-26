Vidal Torres passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Vidal was born in Santa Barbara on April 28,1923 the second of eight siblings born to Jesus and Maria Leon Torres.

Vidal attended local Schools and graduated with the Santa Barbara High School class of 1942. Vidal was a WWII veteran. He was drafted into the Army-Air Force and served his duties with the U.S. 8th Air Force, 654 bomb squardron in England. Upon returning home he started a family life in Santa Barbara and Goleta which included raising his six daughters. Some of his best memories include boating and water skiing on a boat he refinished, driving the entire girls baseball team to old Pershing Park in his station wagon and spending days at Goleta Beach with the family. Later in life, always with a camera in hand, he enjoyed taking pictures of his large family.

Vidal worked as a printer, working for Schauer Printing, Santa Barbara News-Press and assisted students learning to print the school newspaper at SBCC. A job he loved.

He enjoyed the ocean, traveling, swimming, his garden and was a avid photographer. He was an adventurous man who loved to climb. Vidal achieved the summits of Mt. Lassen and Mt. Whitney; traversed the Grand Canyon and hiked along the south rim; and almost climbed Mt. Shasta, but was not dressed for the seasonal cold temperatures. After retiring he pursued his love to travel, crossing the United States twice in his van with his second wife Rosemarie. After her passing, a trip to Germany gave him the traveling bug to see the world, he traveled to France, Spain, Peru, Hawaii, South Pacific, England, Italy and Alaska. Yet with all his travels one of his favorite places was going to the breakwater sitting on “his bench” and enjoying the breeze and smell of the ocean he loved right here at home.

Vidal is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rosemarie, his daughter Joanne Hernandez, his brothers Jose, Jesse, Alex and Albert, his sister Rosemarie Pico, his grandson John Hernandez, great-grandchildren Larry Phillip and Corrina Hernandez and his companion Beverly Troon. Edward Hernandez joined his grandfather in passing the same day.

He is survived by his sister Carmen Roman and brother Alfred, his children Carolyn Apodaca ( Albert), Nancy Stronach ( Dave), Kathleen Roczy (Don), Lorraine Gonzales and Theresa Jimenez as well as 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery 199 Hope Ave, Santa Barbara on Monday March 1st at 12 noon.