TORREY, Mark Lincoln

On June 7, 2020, Mark Lincoln Torrey, loving son, brother, friend and partner was lost to cancer at The Serenity House. Mark was born in Santa Maria on July 26, 1961 and was raised in Santa Barbara, where he attended local schools. As a youth, he participated in Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, and 4-H, raising market lambs. Another joy was being on his horse. Mark worked for many years with his father in the family business, Mission Hardware, and moved up to the Santa Ynez Valley, where he was able to return to his love of horses, leasing a few ranches and training facilities. For the past several years, Mark lived and worked at Cielo Celeste Farm, where he enjoyed dear friendships and a bucolic, happy life.

Mark was a true friend to many; he was extraordinary in literally making friends everywhere he went and endeared himself to many. He will be greatly missed by all. Mark is survived by his mother, Marilyn Torrey, siblings David Torrey, Lorilee Torrey and Karen Sloan, sister-in-law Lisa, as well as extended family. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Jay Torrey.

We wish to thank Serenity House and Mark’s dear friend and partner, Paul Keenan, for Mark’s wonderful care along with Cielo Celeste Farm, especially in the last few months of his life.

The immediate family gathered for a graveside service at the Goleta Cemetery.