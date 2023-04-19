Touch of Tuscany

Special dinners in Los Angeles and Santa Ynez feature Italian cuisine, wine

San Filippo in Montalcino, represented by its vineyards in this photo, is among the participants in multi-course dinners taking place Monday at Toscana in Brentwood and April 26 at S.Y. Kitchen in Santa Ynez.

Toscana and S.Y. Kitchen are planning a pair of upcoming Tuscan food and wine events.

Owned by Kathie and Mike Gordon of Santa Ynez Valley, the sister restaurants, located in Los Angeles and Santa Ynez, respectively, will be welcoming three esteemed culinary personalities from Tuscany for one-night-only, multi-course dinners.

The first is Monday at Toscana, 11633 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood, and the second is April 26 at S.Y. Kitchen, 1110 Faraday St., in Santa Ynez.

The dinners bring together two of Tuscany’s top winemakers, as well as guest chef Omar Barsacchi. The restaurants are bringing Tuscany to California, giving guests the opportunity to indulge in renowned wines from San Filippo in Montalcino, and Bolgheri’s Podere Sapaio. The wines were specifically selected to complement Chef Barsacchi’s menu for the two exclusive evenings.

Chef Barsacchi is the acclaimed chef and owner of Osteria Magona in Bolgheri, the farmhouse restaurant famous for its beef-centric menu. Nestled amongst olive trees and prominent vineyards on the Strada del Vino, wine row, it earned a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand distinction.

Chef Barsacchi’s longtime friend and business partner is “Top Chef” favorite, Dario Cecchini, widely known as the best butcher in the world. The two chefs recently opened Il Macello di Bolgheri next door to Osteria Magona. They work in tandem — Chef Cecchini provides the meat, and Chef Barsacchi prepares the dishes.

Above is the vineyard for Bolgheri’s Podere Sapaio, which will provide vintages for the special events.

The following menu for the Toscana and S.Y. Kitchen dinners was curated by Chef Barsacchi to feature the meat dishes for which the region is famous.

ANTIPASTI

Prosciutto Al Coltello, Crostini Toscani, Giardiniera, Pecorino Riserva Magona, Porchetta Arrosto.

San Filippo Rosso di Montalcino 2020.

PRIMO

Pappardelle al Cinghiale.

Podere Sapaio ‘Volpolo’ Bolgheri 2021.

San Filippo Brunello di Montalcino 2018.

SECONDO

Fiorentina Di Manzo Alla Brace.

Con contorno di fagioli e patate al cartoccio.

San Filippo Le Lucére Brunello di Montalcino 2018.

Podere Sapaio 2018.

DOLCE

Cantuccini e Vin Santo.

Cost per person is $250 (tax and gratuity not included). Reservations are required, and seating is limited.

Winemaker Massimo Piccin of Podere Sapaio is a participant in the Tuscan Food + Wine Events.

The winemakers are Massimo Piccin of Podere Sapaio and Roberto Giannelli of San Filippo.

Mr. Piccin’s vineyard is in Bolgheri, a territory that runs parallel to the beaches of the Tuscan coast. He planted deep roots there in 1999 when he started Podere Sapaio. He is now at the helm of the organic-certified winery with a fast-growing cult following.

Mr. Giannelli, a real-estate agent from Florence, purchased San Filippo 20 years ago and has turned it into one of Montalcino’s top-rated wineries. It’s ranked the No. 3 wine of 2020 by Wine Spectator.

Toscana is a neighborhood trattoria that celebrates the rustic, authentic, farm-to-table flavors of Northern Italy. For 34 years it has stood tall on a corner in Brentwood and set the backdrop for special meals shared by generations of families, friends and neighbors, as well as guests from around the globe and elites from the worlds of entertainment, sports, music and fashion.

Winemaker Roberto Giannelli of San Filippo is participating in the Tuscan Food+Wine Events.

When they opened Toscana in 1989, Mr. and Mrs. Gordon wanted their restaurant to feel like home, and to this day, it does just that. The Brentwood mainstay is part of the Toscana Restaurant Group, which has grown to include sister restaurants Bar Toscana, Nerano in Beverly Hills, S.Y. Kitchen in Santa Ynez and Nella Kitchen and Bar in Los Olivos.

S.Y. Kitchen, similarly created and developed by the Gordons along with Chef Luca Crestanelli, originally opened its Santa Ynez Valley farmhouse doors on April 18, 2013.

The restaurant and bar is known for its house-made pastas — all made by hand using organic flour, organic durum wheat semolina and farm-fresh eggs — and wood-fired pizzas, as well as its wine country takes on Italian classics such as Wagyu meatballs or a warm octopus salad.

S.Y. Kitchen’s cocktails, now crafted by long-time S.Y. Kitchen family member, Marcial Ordaz, are joined by a wine list of Santa Barbara County selections and a noted focus on Italian imports.

