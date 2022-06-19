Tower of Power at Chumash Casino Resort

SANTA YNEZ — Longtime R&B funk band Tower of Power will perform at 8 p.m. July 8 at Chumash Casino Resort, 3440 State Route 246.

Formed in 1968 in Oakland, Tower of Power has been putting out albums for more than 50 years. Its first album was “East Bay Grease” in 1970, and its most recent album “Step Up” in 2020. The band has released 22 studio albums, six live albums and six compilation albums.

Eight of the band’s songs have been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “So Very Hard to Go,” “You’re Still a Young Man,” “What is Hip?” and “Don’t Change Horses.”

The 10-member band has featured instruments varying from saxophone to drums, keyboard, trumpet, trombone and bass guitar.

The band’s horn section has performed on recordings by other artists, including Otis Redding, Aerosmith, Eric Clapton, Elton John and Stevie Nicks.

Tickets for the July 8 concert are $39 to $69. To purchase, go to www.chumashcasino.com.

Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

— Dave Mason