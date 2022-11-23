TOWERS, Micheal

Micheal Towers died of heart complications on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles. He was born in Holland, November 23, 1952. He came to America when he was 2 years old. Micheal lived most of his life in California and it was said that he was born to make music. Of all his accomplishments, saving the life of a boy drowning was at the top. He wrote songs, played instruments and even had a part in the epic movie “Carey.” He often said, “I was almost famous.” With a personality larger than life, he is missed very much. He is survived by his son Preston Towers and sister Annemarie Rutherford.