Town Hall to address fears after pandemic

Hospice of Santa Barbara will bring together a panel of community leaders for “Navigating Reentry Town Hall,” a virtual event at 6 p.m. June 29 that will explore the fears, anxiety and questions as people contemplate a return to society after the pandemic.

Local panelists will answer questions from the audience related to this transition, such as: “What will the return to society look like?” “What will be expected of us?” “Everybody else seems excited, why do I feel nervous and scared?” “What cherished aspects of life over the past year can we bring with us?”

Panelists will be Catherine Remak, co-host of K-Lite FM’s “Gary and Catherine Show”; Suzanne Grimmesey, PIO and chief quality care and strategy officer, Santa Barbara County; Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools; Eddie Ellner, founder of Yoga Soup; Kristen Rohm, spiritual care coordinator, Hospice of Santa Barbara; and Charles Caldwell, moderator, Hospice of Santa Barbara.

A simultaneous Spanish translation will be provided.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register and learn more, visit zoom.us/webinar/register/4016231031672/WN_n43Efms8TmeCH3CIdgNrpA.

— Marilyn McMahon

