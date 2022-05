A virtual town hall will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 tonight to address emergency and wildlife preparedness.

The program will be hosted by state Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara: Assemblyman Steve Bennett, D-Ventura, and California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.

Questions may be sent in advance to: Senator.Limon@senate.ca.gov.

RSVP here: democrats.senate.ca.gov/redirect?url=https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g548VUHmR_iJdZWNVAMbJg.

— Katherine Zehnder