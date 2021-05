Renne Public Policy Group will be hosting a webinar this week to discuss 2021 California housing legislation.

The webinar is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday. It will include Santa Barbara City Council members Alejandra Gutierrez, Kristen Sneddon and Oscar Gutierrez, as well as Sen. Monique Limon and Assemblymember Steve Bennett.

To register for the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rgDeasoUSKyr8tgENIGazw.

— Mitchell White