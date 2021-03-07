Town hall to provide update on Platform Holly and Piers 421

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The city of Goleta, alongside the State Lands Commission, will hold a virtual town hall on Wednesday about the Platform Holly decommissioning project.

The city of Goleta, alongside the State Lands Commission, will hold a virtual town hall this week about the Platform Holly decommissioning project.

The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, will also include the upcoming California Environmental Quality Act process to remove the Haskell Beach oil piers. Jennifer Lucchesi, executive officer with the State Lands Commission, will provide an update to the community on the projects and answer questions about the project status and next steps, according to a news release.

The most recent update on the decommissioning efforts was shared during a virtual event in August 2020. Officials said at the time that 14 wells had their production zone cemented, but operations were shut down due the pandemic, with three wells left unfinished.

Jeff Planck, the co-project manager, explained that in June 2020, officials decided to “cold stack the rig,” which meant all the rental and most of the moveable equipment would be removed from the platform and the equipment that remained on the platform was secured in the vessels or tanks.

The decision to cold stack the rig had multiple factors, including the number of people needed to operate the machinery, while the lack of physical space for social distancing made it difficult. The cost of having to upkeep everything played a factor as well.

“Once the realization that the pandemic requirements could easily last another six to 12 months, the decision was made to do the cold stack and to leave the platform,” Mr. Planck said.

On July 26, 2020, the cold stack effort was complete and all personnel left the platform. According to Mr. Planck, “the Commission and their contractor Beacon West energy will continue to staff the platform with a reduced crew to maintain security to monitor the wells and to maintain the equipment left behind.”

All wells were secured and shut in during this stoppage and there are no fluid wells on the platform, he said.

The decommissioning work on Platform Holly was set to resume in late 2020 and was expected to take another 12 to 18 months to fully abandon all the wells.

During last year’s meeting, officials also provided an update on the work being done to decommission the Piers 421 onshore piers. A test to remove the soil was held a few days after the meeting to allow for equipment to be placed in and around Piers 421 number two, Mr. Planck said.

To register for this week’s meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/cpbpf696 and use the pass code 792876.

For those who aren’t able to attend, the meeting will be aired live on Channel 19 and rebroadcast Thursdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. The meeting can also be viewed online at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

email: mwhite@newspress.com