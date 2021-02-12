Toyota of Santa Maria to distribute free disposable and KN95 masks

SANTA MARIA — Northern Santa Barbara County United Way purchased several pallets of disposable and KN95 masks, totaling more than 380,000, through collaboration with Good360.

The masks will be distributed throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties to nonprofits, schools and city departments in collaboration with Toyota of Santa Maria.

The partners will line up at Toyota at their new location from 3 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 26 to receive boxes or cartons of masks.

The KN95 masks work like the N95 masks and filter 95% of particles in the air, as small as 0.3 microns in diameter. While the COVID-19 virus is still smaller in size, the mask is considered to be a significant advantage in preventing it from entering the mask wearer’s system.

— Grayce McCormick