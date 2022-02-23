Track and field athletes compete at Soka Invitational meet

ALISO VIEJO — The Westmont men’s and women’s track and field athletes competed Saturday at the Soka Invitational in their final meet before NAIA Indoor Nationals.

While numerous Warriors had already punched their ticket to Brookings, South Dakota, multiple Warriors either qualified or improved upon previous season-bests.

Abigail Hundley, who earned a B-Standard in the mile last weekend, earned another B-Standard this weekend. This time, Hundley earned a provisional time in the 1000 meter run, with a time of 3:01.49.

Anneline Breytenbach and Kari Anema, who earned automatic times in the 3000 meter run at the Sunshine Invitational, both ran B-Standard times in the mile run on Saturday.

Breytenbach finished the mile in 5:07.79, and Anema finished in 5:08.18.

On the men’s side, the NAIA A-Standard for the mile in 4:16.22. Zola Sokhela, the reigning NAIA Outdoor National Champion, completed the mile in 4:07.16 on Saturday, earning him an automatic qualification with time to spare.

In the 5000 meter run, Garrett Miller ran a 14:56.89, earning a B-Standard while missing the A-Standard by less than half a second (14:56.40).

The Warriors will begin competition at the NAIA Indoor National Championships on March 3 in Brookings, South Dakota. The meet will finish on March 5.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

