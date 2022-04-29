Track and field teams take part in Channel League Finals

Track and field teams from local high schools competed in the Channel League Finals on Wednesday, with a number of competitors advancing to the CIF Division II Preliminaries.

For Santa Barbara High, the girls 4x400m team of Laila Goodman, Olivia Gaspar, Naiya Molitor and Mackenna Show ran their fastest race of the season to take home a win and qualify for the prelims, with Show and Goodman also individually qualifying in the 400m with second and third place finishes, respectively.

“This group really put it together the last two meets,” said Coach Olivia Perdices. “We’ve gone through a lot of different lineups on this team, so it’s good to see them wrap up league on a high note.”

Also qualifying for the girls team were Katherine Hedrick, who ran a lifetime best time to win the 100 hurdles and qualified second in the 300 hurdles, Krystal Valdez with a second place finish in the discus and Gianna Stump with a third place finish in the triple jump.

For Santa Barbara’s boys team, Davis Flanagin saw a lot of success, winning the long jump and finishing second in the 100m and triple jump. He also helped bring home a second place finish in the 4x400m along with Cason Goodman, Blaise Snow and Blaise Winston.

“That long jump for Davis was clutch and the boys in the relay put together a nice race,” said Perdices. “Winston and Goodman are both just getting back to racing, and Snow and Flanagin had a lot of work on the day, so there’s room for all of them to run faster.”

Jaoquin Greenberg and Jack Ransdell also brought home victories for the Dons, winning the 110m hurdles and the 300m hurdles, respectively.

“Those two boys have been working hard to dial those races in, and it’s gratifying to see them take home championships,” Perdices said of the pair.

Also earning CIF berths for Santa Barbara were Oliver Andrews, who finished third in the triple jump, and Oliver Levine, who finished third in the 3200m.

The Dos Pueblos boys brought home victories in the 1600m, won by Luciani Koroshec, and the 4x100m, won by the team of Eric Roldan, Ronan Hugo, Amin Guefroudj and Dylan Orquiola. These runners will all advance to the preliminaries.

For the school’s girls team, Ellie Gleason secured a pair of victories, winning the 1600m and 3200m races. Phoebe Wolfe Lyons brought home a win in the 3200m. The pair were also part of the third place 4x400m team along with Samsara Chahine and Reese Wahlberg. These runners also secured CIF berths, as did the second place 4x100m team of Sophia Riley, Bernice Gomez Chavez, Lucero Cruz Perez and Elizabeth Yancey.

Also advancing the the CIF preliminaries for Dos Pueblos were Kaelani Butler (pole vault), Yancey (long jump), Justin Vincent (400m), Eamon Gordon (3200m) and the 4×400 team of Vincent, Bennett Christensen, Conor Dolan and Orquiola.

San Marcos had a good meet at the finals, advancing quite a number of athletes to the CIF prelims.

Justin Hess won both the 400m and 200m events, along with contributing to a win in the 4x400m along with Julian Hicks, Jonas Strand and Jacob Snodgress. Snodgress also won the mile and the 800m, while Lucas Chin won the triple jump and finished second in the long jump. Benji Rodriguez won both the shot put and discus, while Ethan Dwelley took home second in the 800m.

For the San Marcos girls, Kate Edgar had a successful day, overcoming an injury to win the long jump and triple jump, finish third in the 100m hurdles and take part in a 4×100 victory along with Ajha Dennis, Makenzie Fauver and Ava Arriaga.

“Kate is our best all-around athlete,” said Coach Marilyn Hantgin. “She has been dealing with some shin splints and today was rough, but she was able to perform despite dealing with her shin pain. I wish I had five more Kate’s on my team. She is competitive and truly a winner.”

Fauver won the 300m hurdles and finished second in the 100m hurdles, freshman Bailey Bingham was second in the 1600m, and Kiala Haas and Celina Zambrano finished second and third, respectively, in the 800m.

“So many proud coaching moments today,” said Hantgin. “I really love my team. I’m glad to have a few more weeks with them.”

