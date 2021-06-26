Track clinic registration opens

LOMPOC — All Lompoc youth are invited to learn track and field skills from Coach Jacob Brown of the Central Coast All-Stars Track Club.

This Lompoc Parks and Recreation clinic will take place at the Lompoc High School track from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, starting next week.

The six-session clinic runs through July 14, and it costs $75. The program is open to kids ages 8 to 17.

The clinic is perfect for beginners looking to try a new sport, and experienced athletes who want to hone their skills, the Lompoc Recreation Division said in a news release. Participants are invited to come out and enjoy the newly renovated track.

To register,contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100 or visit the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave., Lompoc.

Registration may also be done online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

— Grayce McCormick