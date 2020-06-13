Traffic and Crime Blotter

Vegetation fire prompts evacuation warning

Fire crews battle a vegetation fire that broke out Friday off Mockingbird Lane in Goleta.

GOLETA — A vegetation fire broke out Friday morning, charring an estimated 10 acres off Mockingbird Lane near More Mesa in Goleta, authorities said.

The Mockingbird Fire was reported around 10:52 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department launched a full vegetation response, and arriving units located three different spot fires burning through the grass, pushed by moderate onshore winds toward heavier vegetation and the nearby eucalyptus grove that were backed up against some houses, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Evacuation warnings were issued for a time for residences along Vieja Drive and Calle Las Brisas before the forward progress of the fire was stopped by 1 p.m.

Ground crews were assisted by a county helicopter.

“Fire activity diminished significantly due to the fire attack,” Capt. Bertucelli said around 1 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard Avenue to Sheffield Drive, as well as the onramps and offramps at Casitas Pass Road and the onramp at Linden Avenue. A similar closure will be in place during overnight hours Monday through Friday.

In addition, alternating ramp closures at Casitas Pass Road and Linden Avenue are planned from daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to Bailard Avenue, along with the onramps and offramps at Casitas Pass Road. A similar closure will be in place during overnight hours Monday through Friday. Also, the highway ramps at Casitas Pass Road will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, officials said.

Motorists are advised to expect flagmen as crews restripe lanes. Delays on local streets are expected.

Work will continue on the bridges above Franklin and Santa Monica creeks. Sound wall installation will continue on the southbound side of the 101 south of Carpinteria Avenue. Crews will also be conducting pavement recycling between Santa Claus Lane and Sheffield Drive.

Work will also continue on the southbound offramp at Linden Avenue, as well as the northbound onramp at Linden Avenue and the new roundabout.

For more information, visit www.sbroads.com.

— Mitchell White

A man suffered critical injuries after falling down a culvert Thursday night near Painted Cave.

Man injured in fall down culvert

SANTA BARBARA — A man suffered critical injuries after falling down a culvert Thursday night near Painted Cave Road in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were notified of the incident around 11 p.m. Thursday. The victim fell approximately 25 to 30 feet into a rocky culvert near the 2700 block of Painted Cave Road, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Fire crews were joined on scene by members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Team. The victim was located following a lengthy search and units on scene rappelled into the culvert to assess the victim.

A high-angle rope rescue was conducted, and the man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via ground ambulance for treatment, Capt. Bertucelli said.

–Mitchell White

House fire near Mission deemed accidental

SANTA BARBARA — The house fire that erupted Thursday night in the 300 block of Junipero Plaza is believed to be accidental in nature, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Crews with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department launched a full structure response and requested assistance for several local agencies, eventually extinguishing the blaze around 10 p.m. The fire required an extensive salvage and overhaul, with crews remaining on scene around 1:30 a.m. Friday, said Ryan Diguilio, fire investigator with the department.

The home’s smoke detectors were activated once the fire started, allowing all the occupants to safely exit the home. No injuries were reported.

The house is expected to be unoccupied for the foreseeable future, as it sustained significant fire damage to the second and third floors.

“It’s a very old house in the Mission district, and because of the old construction… it was hard to extinguish,” Mr. Diguilio said. “It took a lot of manpower to get to the seed of the fire and extinguish it.”

The fire appears to have started in an upstairs bedroom. The official cause is still being investigated.

“It’s going to be an extensive repair job,” Mr. Diguilio said, estimating the property damage to be as much as $100,000.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and personnel from Carpinteria-Summerland and Montecito were called in to assist.

“I can’t recall a fire that I have been on that required so many resources and mutual aid,” Kevin Corbett, fire engineer, told the News-Press.

Mr. Diguilio praised the dispatchers who helped assist the crews on scene, as well as the help from the nearby agencies.

“It was really a nod to the mutual aid system and how we help our neighboring agencies,” Mr. Diguilio said.

— Mitchell White