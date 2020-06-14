Traffic and Crime Blotter

Four indicted in connection with panga boat

COURTESY PHOTO

GOLETA — Four Mexican nationals were named in a federal grand jury indictment Friday and are accused of intending to distribute more than 4,700 pounds of marijuana that was transported on a panga boat that landed at Hollister Ranch Beach in Goleta in March.

Named in the indictment were: Alejo Garcia-Moreno, 54; Benito Garcia-Moreno, 59; Mario Sainz-Aranzubia,44; and Benny Zazueta-Sainz, 28. All four Sinaloa, Mexico natives have been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and federal prison, and a max sentence of life imprisonment, according to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California.

According to an affidavit filed with a criminal complaint, on the evening of March 11, a law enforcement plane observed the open-bowed fishing vessel loaded with suspected narcotics and traveling toward Goleta. The four defendants later were identified as being the boat’s crew members, authorities said.

The boat landed at the beach at approximately 1:15 a.m. March 12. Law enforcement reported an additional 14 individuals on the beach, as well as two other people on a hill “who appeared to be conducting counter-surveillance of law enforcement activity,” according to the affidavit.

Court documents allege the 14 non-crew members on the beach offloaded bales of marijuana from the boat and moved them to multiple vehicles waiting nearby.

Law enforcement entered the beach around 3 a.m. and the suspected traffickers scattered and fled. Following a pursuit, a total of 21 people were arrested, including the four defendants named in the indictment. The other 17 people were released, authorities said.

Law enforcement recovered more than 200 bales of marijuana from the boat, the beach area and the van. In total, the four defendants are charged with possession with intent to distribute 4,714.6 pounds of mairjuana, according to the indictment.

Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, California State Parks, California Highway Patrol, and the United States Coast Guard investigated the incident.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jamari Buxton of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section.

— Mitchell White

Catamaran overturns off Leadbetter Beach

SANTA BARBARA No injuries were reported Saturday after a Hobie Cat catamaran was capsized offshore of Leadbetter Beach.

Just before 1 p.m., the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and Santa Barbara City Fire Department were notified that the vessel had overturned about 300 to 400 yards offshore. Harbor Patrol responded with two boats and an engine company responded to the steps at Thousand Steps and got a visual on the catamaran, said Battalion Chief Robert Mercado, fire spokesman.

Harbor Patrol officers made contact with the two occupants and removed them from the water and assisted them righting the vessel, Battalion Chief Mercado said.

No fire resources were required and no injuries were reported.

— Mitchell White

Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in crash

BUELLTON — A motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a crash Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Foxen Canyon and Zaca Station roads in Buellton, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 1:25 p.m. Saturday. No other vehicles were involved, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Additional details were not available. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Armed suspect sought in carjacking

SANTA BARBARA — A person was carjacked Friday night in the area of San Simeon Drive and Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

At around 10:43 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area. The victim was in a silver Mazda 3 hatchback when a Hispanic man, approximately 5-foot-8 with thin build approached, brandished a firearm and forced the victim out of the vehicle, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokesman.

The suspect then drove away in the victim’s vehicle and was outstanding as of Saturday afternoon. The vehicle has yet to be located, Ms. Zick said.

The license plate for the stolen vehicle is 7HKU198.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle is encouraged to call 911 and not approach the vehicle or any occupants, Ms. Zick said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact authorities. Anonymous tips can be called in to 805-681-4171 or online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

— Mitchell White