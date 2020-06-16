TRAFFIC AND CRIME BLOTTER

Drum Fire 30% contained

BUELLTON — On Monday morning, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department lifted all evacuation warnings caused by the Drum Fire.

A department spokesman said the fire was 30% contained as of Monday morning.

The fire was first reported on Sunday at 12:53 p.m. in the 7300 block of State Route 246 near Domingos Road west of Buellton.

Cool overnight temperatures and a Monday morning marine layer helped firefighters increase containment from 10% late Sunday to 30% on Monday. The fire held at 600 acres from Sunday through Monday.

“GPS mapping later today, coupled with large swaths of unburned vineyards inside the perimeter, may reduce acres burned,” a department spokesman said.

— Paul Gonzalez

SMPD searching for at risk adult

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is searching for a missing at-risk adult.

COURTESY PHOTO

Juana Lopez Bautista

Juana Lopez Bautista, 23, was last seen on Sunday at 8 a.m. According to an SBPD news release, she went to do laundry at The Laundry Room, at 600 N. Broadway, at about 11 a.m. Investigators believe she then went to a local grocery store.

Her vehicle was found abandoned nearJim May Park at 809 Stanford Dr.

“Family members and police have been unable to contact Lopez by phone, which is out of character for her,” an SMPD press release read.

Police officials said Ms. Lopez has no history of running away.

Anyone with information on Ms. Lopez’s location can contact the SMPD at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

— Paul Gonzalez