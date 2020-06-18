Traffic and Crime Blotter

Fatal collision at Vandenberg AFB

VANDENBERG — One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon at Vandenberg Air Force Base, authorities said.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Michael Culligan, 29, of Lompoc, was driving a stolen jeep south on Santa Lucia Canyon Road approaching Victory Road. Mr. Culligan reportedly lost control of the jeep and traveled into the path of an oncoming Lexus, which was occupied by two Santa Maria residents, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“The front end of the Jeep collided into the left side of the Lexus on the shoulder of northbound Santa Lucia Canyon Road,” the CHP said. “The impact of the collision caused fatal injuries to the driver of the Lexus.”

The driver, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 37-year-old woman, suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the CHP said.

Mr. Culligan suffered moderate injuries and fled the scene of the collision on foot. After an extensive search, he was located and taken into custody.

He has been charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter within the federal jurisdiction of Vandenberg Air Force Base. Mr. Culligan admitted to using drugs before operating the jeep, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The CHP is assisting with the collision investigation.

— Mitchell White

Carpinteria city cancels Independence Day parade

CARPINTERIA — The city of Carpinteria announced Monday it was canceling its annual Independence Day parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Large gatherings such as festivals, celebrations or parades are not allowed during the current phase of the State and County’s reopening plans,” a city news release read.

“Slowing the spread of the virus remains a priority, and social distancing would be difficult to maintain at large events of this sort.”

The Rods and Roses Car Show organizers will host the event online on June 25. The show usually takes place on Linden Avenue before the Independence Day parade.

— Paul Gonzalez

Vegetation Fire on State Route166

CUYAMA — A three-acre vegetation fire broke out on State Route 166 on Wednesday morning.

According to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman, the fire was located less than one mile east of State Route 33 near Cuyama.

County fire crews were joined by members of the U.S. Forest Service and a county Air Support helicopter. Forward progress of the blaze was halted at three acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Paul Gonzalez

Closure of State Route 1 to begin Monday

LOMPOC — A five-day full closure of State Route 1 in both directions at A Street in Lompoc will begin Monday.

The closure will start at 8 a.m. Monday and run through 5 p.m. June 26, Motorists traveling in both directions will detour from the 1 in each direction between South Third Street and East Chestnut Avenue. Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes, said Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

The public will be able to access all local businesses in the area, as well as the north and south sides of the 1. The project is aimed at improving the railroad crossing and will be performed by Union Pacific Railroad, under permit from Caltrans, Mr. Shivers said.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through work zones.

— Mitchell White

Drum fire contained

BUELLTON –The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed the Drum Fire was fully contained on Wednesday morning.

The fire burned approximately 696 acres off State Route 246 and Domingos Road west of Buellton. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon in the 7300 block of the 246, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Paul Gonzalez