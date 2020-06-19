Traffic and Crime Blotter

RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The George Floyd memorial mural on East Haley Street was vandalized overnight Wednesday, but was cleaned up by early Thursday.

George Floyd mural at EOS Lounge vandalized

SANTA BARBARA –The George Floyd memorial mural on East Haley Street was vandalized overnight Wednesday.

The mural is located at 500 Anacapa St. on the wall of EOS Lounge facing Haley Street.

It features a graffiti-style picture of Mr. Floyd alongside his last words “Please, I can’t breathe.”

An unidentified vandal sprayed “All Lives Matter,” over the quote. The mural was cleaned up by 9 a.m. Mr. Floyd was killed during the course of arrest on May 25 in Minnesota.

— Paul Gonzalez

One dead in head-on collision

SANTA MARIA A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a head-on collision involving a passenger vehicle Thursday on Foxen Canyon Road east of the Santa Maria Valley, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 6:12 p.m. The vehicle had three occupants who suffered minor injuries, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The motorcycle caught fire and flames briefly spread to nearby vegetation before fire crews doused the fire, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

— Mitchell White