Traffic and Crime Blotter

Lane closures scheduled for 101 project

CARPINTERIA – Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed between the Bailard Avenue and Cabrillo Boulevard, as well as the onramp and offramp at Casitas Pass Road and the onramp at Linden Avenue. A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday through Friday. In addition, the highway ramps will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Cabrillo Boulevard to Bailard Avenue, as well as the onramp and offramp at Casitas Pass Road. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday through Friday, along with a closure of the highway ramps at Casitas Pass Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The southbound offramp at Linden Avenue remains closed. Motorists should expect flagmen on local streets as crews restripe street lanes. Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time, officials said.

Work will continue on the bridges at Franklin and Santa Monica creeks. Crews will also continue installing supports for the new sound wall south of Carpinteria Avenue.

Roadway striping will occur at the Linden Avenue overcrossing, and slopes around the road will be graded. Work continues on pavement and safety barriers for the ramp, and the new roundabout has been paved as crews stripe lanes throughout the week.

Pavement striping will occur along Casitas Pass Road throughout the week, and crews will continue installing lighting and signals. Crews will also be building a new staircase connecting Via Real to the bikeway, officials said.

For more information, visit www.sbroads.com.

— Mitchell White

Woman rescued after cliff fall

GOLETA — A woman was injured after falling from a cliff Friday night near the Ellwood Pier in Goleta, authorities said.

Crews with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the area around 5:43 p.m. Friday and located a middle-aged woman who fell approximately 30 feet from the cliff to the rocks by the water line, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

A pair of firefighter paramedics made access to the patient and began life-support care, as the woman suffered an extremity injury that required treatment, Capt. Bertucelli said.

A technical rope system was put in place to extract the patient back to the cliff for transport to a local hospital.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested on gun, drug charges

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday night during a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Stowell Street, police said.

During the traffic stop, a passenger of the vehicle was found to be in unlawful possession of methamphetamine while armed with a loaded firearm, according to a Santa Maria Police Department news release.

Marco Vidal Torres Gonzales, 19, was found to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver, additional ammunition for the firearm, a quantity of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe, police said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Mitchell White