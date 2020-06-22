Traffic and Crime Blotter

Officer-involved shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning near the intersection of Broadway and Preisker Lane in Santa Maria, police said.

At approximately 12:57 a.m. Sunday, authorities received reports of a man waving a gun in front of numerous people at Boomers Miniature Golf Arcade, at 2250 N. Preisker Lane. The business was occupied at the time of the call and employees at the arcade ushered people inside and secured the doors and sheltered in place, according to a news release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers arrived shortly after the call was received and the suspect was observed at the nearby intersection. Police said the suspect, whose identity was withheld, was in possession of a handgun. One police officer discharged his firearm and struck the suspect, authorities said.

Officers then engaged in life-saving efforts to treat the suspect, who was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital. His condition was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is continuing.

— Mitchell White

One injured in structure fire

SANTA MARIA — One person was injured in a structure fire early Sunday in Santa Maria, authorities said.

The fire was reported at a home in the 1500 block of South Curryer Street. The Santa Maria City Fire Department responded with multiple engines, a truck company, a battalion chief and were joined on scene by personnel from the Santa Maria Police Department and AMR paramedics, according to fire officials.

One person was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center after being injured in the fire. The extent of their injuries were unknown. No firefighters were injured.

The blaze resulted in significant smoke and fire damage to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

COURTESY PHOTO

A small grass fire broke out Sunday in the area of North A Street and West Battles Road in Santa Maria.

— Mitchell White

Crews douse grass fire

SANTA MARIA — A small grass fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the area of North A Street and West Battles Road in Santa Maria, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. and burned approximately a half-acre before being extinguished, according to the Santa Maria City Fire Department.

Motorists were advised to watch for fire personnel and equipment in the area while crews were on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Inmate death at Lompoc penitentiary

LOMPOC — The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported an inmate died Sunday after being found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Mamoudou Kaba, 24, was found unresponsive. Staff performed life-saving measures before emergency medical crews arrived and continued providing treatment. Mr. Kaba was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

He was sentenced in the District of Kansas to an 85-month sentence for bank robbery, armed bank robbery, firearm laws, and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime. He had been in custody at the Lompoc facility since July 10, 2019.

The cause of the death is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Injured mountain biker airlifted to hospital

SANTA BARBARA – A mountain biker was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Sunday afternoon after suffering from a medical emergency while riding in the area of the Upper Oso Campground in the Los Padres National Forest, authorities said.

Crews with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched to the Buckhorn Trail at approximately 6:10 p.m. The department also deployed its utility terrain vehicle designed to handle offroading and tight locations, as well as a county Air Support helicopter, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

The helicopter reached the patient, who was riding his bike from Carpinteria through the backcountry along with his son. Upon evaluation, it was determined the man required transport via helicopter and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The UTV unit made contact with the son and drove him, along with the bikes, back to an engine company nearby. The son was then driven to the hospital to be with his father, Capt. Bertucelli said.

— Mitchell White