TRAFFIC AND CRIME BLOTTER

Man airlifted off San Nicolas Island

VENTURA — A U.S. Coast Guard medical evacuation crew airlifted a man from a fishing boat off San Nicolas Island on Sunday afternoon.

According to a coast guard news release, at about 3:13 p.m. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a report of a man convulsing aboard the fishing vessel Ginger. The reporting party said the man did not have his medication on the boat.

At 3:22 p.m., watchstanders deployed a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Point Mugu to rescue the 19-year-old man. The Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal was also diverted to the scene.

When they arrived, the helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer to the vessel to evaluate the man. The crew hoisted the man into the helicopter with a rescue basket and flew him to Torrance Memorial Hospital. The Coast Guard crew transferred the man to hospital personnel at 4:25 p.m. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

— Paul Gonzalez

Producer surrenders to investigators

SANTA BARBARA — Hollywood producer David Guillod, 53, surrendered Monday at Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s headquarters, where detectives arrested him on a warrant that outlines 11 alleged sex crimes.

Mr. Guillod, a Sherman Oaks resident, was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges. Some of those charges are rape of a person prevented from resisting due to an intoxicating, anesthetic or controlled substance; rape of an unconscious person; and kidnapping for rape.

He is being held on $3 million bail.

Monday’s arrest is the culmination of an investigation that began in 2017.

The investigation involved a coordinated effort with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

— Dave Mason

Structure fire in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — A structure fire broke out Monday morning in an outdoor structure in the 200 block of West Street..

A Santa Maria Fire Department spokesman said the fire broke out at about 6:30 a.m.

Paramedics transported one person to a local hospital as a precaution. The fire did not injure any firefighters.

Investigators suspect the fire began accidentally. The residents put out most of the fire by the time fire crews arrived at the scene.

— Paul Gonalez

Suspect arrested for mail theft

ORCUTT — David Seviere, 44, of Santa Maria has been arrested on suspicion of mail theft, which is related to a North County incident reported on Friday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2 a.m. in the area of Aiden Way and Via Steffron in Orcutt. Upon arrival, deputies contacted Mr. Severe near the neighborhood’s community mailboxes.

According to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s news release, an investigation led to the discovery of allegedly stolen mail from several nearby neighborhood residents in Sevier’s vehicle.

Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said keys modified to open mailboxes and a stun gun were found inside Mr. Severe’s vehicle, which was a GMC Jimmy.

In addition to mail theft, Mr. Severe was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools and for being a felon in possession of a stun gun, both misdemeanors.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and was released without bail in accordance with Emergency Rule 4.

It was reported that a female subject was with Mr. Severe before the deputies’ arrival, according to the news release. But she was not located.

The sheriff’s office suspects her of involvement in the alleged theft of mail.

As part of the ongoing investigation, deputies are seeking any video footage of the male or female suspect from doorbell cameras or home surveillance systems. Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Substation at 805-934-6150 or email Senior Deputy Robertson at dar3049@sbsheriff.org.

— Dave Mason