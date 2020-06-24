Traffic and Crime Blotter

Suspects arrested in shotgun incident

GOLETA – Six suspects were arrested after a firearm incident Monday night.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:08 p.m. to Motel 6 in the 5800 block of Calle Real for a 911 call of suspects pointing a firearm at two victims in the parking lot.

The victims fled in their vehicle through the Zodo’s parking lot while the suspects ran after the victims, Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said in a news release. When deputies arrived, they identified a vehicle and found a hotel room associated with the suspects.

While deputies were searching for the armed suspects, two women exited the hotel room with three young children, according to the news release. Deputies warned the women about the potential danger in the area and asked if they knew anything about it. The women said that they didn’t know anything about the incident, they were the only people in the hotel room, and they did not have a vehicle at the hotel.

When the women provided identification, deputies found that one of them was the registered owner of the vehicle associated with the suspects and was also the person to whom the room was registered, according to the news release.

The two women, 24-year-old Ana Sanchez of Santa Barbara and Yesenia Ybarra, were arrested for obstruction, and their children were picked up by a family member.

While Ms. Sanchez’s vehicle was being towed during her arrest, deputies discovered a loaded shotgun on the rear floorboard, between two child car seats, according to the news release.

Deputies later discovered four subjects inside Ms. Sanchez’s hotel room. Deputies forced the door open and took the following four subjects into custody: 25-year-old Brandon Topete of Goleta, 24-year-old Gilberto Solis of Goleta, 18-year-old Jorge Fernandez of Goleta and 18-year-old Dylan Jaregui-Salinas of Goleta.

A transportation van from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail in Santa Barbara responded to the scene to transport the six arrestees for booking. Ms. Solis was charged with conspiracy (felony), assault with a firearm (felony), felon in possession of a firearm (felony), felon in possession of ammunition (felony) and possession of a firearm while on probation (felony) with no bail.

Mr. Topete was charged with conspiracy (felony) and assault with a firearm (felony) with a bail of $50,000.

Mr. Fernandez was charged with conspiracy (felony) and assault with a firearm (felony) with a bail of $50,000.

Mr. Jaregui-Salinas was charged with conspiracy (felony) and assault with a firearm (felony) with a bail of $50,000.

Ms. Ybarra was charged with child cruelty (felony), obstructing a peace officer (misdemeanor) and accessory (felony) with $0 bail per Emergency Rule 4.

Ms. Sanchez was charged with child cruelty (felony), obstructing a peace officer (misdemeanor) and accessory (felony) with $0 bail per Emergency Rule 4.

— Dave Mason

Highway 101 construction dates announced

CARPINTERIA — Caltrans released Highway 101 construction dates on Tuesday.

According to a news release, today through Friday, the on and off ramps at Casitas Pass Road and the Linden Avenue On-ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first northbound 101 lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Bailard Avenue to Cabrillo Boulevard this evening through Thursday evening. The on and off ramps at Casitas Pass Road and the Linden Avenue on-ramp will also be closed during that time.

The first southbound lane will be closed this evening through Thursday evening from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Cabrillo Boulevard to Baliard Avenue.

The southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Linden Avenue is temporarily closed through Saturday.

— Paul Gonzalez

Railroad-crossing improvement project in Lompoc

LOMPOC — Caltrans Central Coast began a five-day railroad-crossing improvement project Monday in Lompoc.

According to a city of Lompoc news release, Highway 1 will be closed in both directions at A Street through 5 p.m. Friday.

— Paul Gonzalez