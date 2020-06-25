TRAFFIC AND CRIME BLOTTER

Fire department adds emotional support canine

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has announced Rhonda as its first emotional support canine.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has welcomed its newest member, Rhonda, who will serve as the department’s first emotional support canine.

Rhonda was trained over a nine-month period to recognize signs of agitation, anxiety and stress and to interrupt those behaviors by providing affection and enabling individuals to express themselves in a safe environment.

She will assist firefighters after emotionally challenging calls or with personal issues, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Firefighter Sam Dudley has been assigned as Rhonda’s handler, and the two will work together every day, both at work and home.

“With firefighter depression and PTSD rates five times higher than the general population, Rhonda will help ensure Santa Barbara County firefighters are working at their highest potential and support the department’s efforts in sustaining long lasting, healthy careers,” Capt. Bertucelli said in a statement, adding that Rhonda will support all area fire agencies within the county and may be utilized statewide.

The Santa Barbara Firefighters alliance facilitated bringing Rhonda to the department.

The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation and Manitou Fund supported the purchase of a Ford F150 XL pickup truck specifically outfitted for Rhonda for transport. Pet House in Goleta offered to supply all food for Rhonda and assist with grooming costs.

— Mitchell White

Five arrested in narcotics, gun bust

SANTA MARIA — Officers arrested five people during a narcotics bust on Monday.

According to a Santa Maria Police Department news release, at 3:11 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a subject with a firearm at a business in the 500 block of North Broadway. When officers arrived, they detained five men without incident.

Officers found two firearms, one reported stolen from Southern California, methamphetamine, prescription narcotics and marijuana.

Santa Maria residents Donnell Smith, 22, Jonelle Smith, 24, Johnny Dewitt, 18, Mason Talaugo, 26, and Mansa Evans, 43, of Guadalupe, were arrested on suspicion of various narcotics and firearm-related offenses, including transportation or possession of narcotics for sale, felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen firearm.

All the suspects were booked into County Jail.

— Paul Gonzalez

Police use Narcan to save overdose victim

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara resident was revived through the use of Naloxone, better known as Narcan, Tuesday afternoon at Pershing Park, police said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a subject found unresponsive after possibly overdosing on heroin. Officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department arrived on scene prior to the arrival of fire personnel and AMR paramedics. The victim, a 32-year-old whose identity was withheld, was in “serious distress and not breathing,” said Lt. Joshua Morton, police spokesman.

Officers performed CPR, and it was confirmed the victim had used a controlled substance moments prior to personnel arriving. Narcan was administered and the victim began to breathe on their own, Lt. Morton said.

The victim was then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested in credit card theft

SANTA BARBARA — A man was taken into custody Tuesday and is accused of credit card theft following a citizen’s arrest.

On Tuesday morning, Santa Barbara resident Josh Blair received an alert from American Express regarding a $40 charge at the Seaside Fuel Depot, at 101 W. Carrillo St., but he had not received his replacement card in the mail. He then noticed a series of other charges, including $87 at the Chase Restaurant Lodge and $4.09 from a local Starbucks, Mr. Blair said in a statement.

Before filing a police report, Mr. Blair obtained surveillance footage from his complex and noticed a man had gained entry to the complex early Sunday and later learned that a postal worker had lost the key device used to deliver mail to the complex, he said.

Following several other charges, Mr. Blair was notified of a charge at the restaurant inside the Montecito Inn. He was told by the hotel manager the person who charged the card was staying at the hotel.

The man allegedly offered Mr. Blair money to let him go, but he refused. Roughly 30 minutes later police arrived and the man was taken into custody.

Police found Mr. Blair’s credit card in the suspect’s wallet. The suspect had racked up $500 in charges, Mr. Blair said.

— Mitchell White

Downtown parking fees resume

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara has resumed downtown parking operations.

According to a city statement released Wednesday morning, staff will collect parking fees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at city parking lots.

“Parking lot attendants will provide the public with a safe, contactless means of payment,” a city press release read.

Customers can pay by credit card or prepaid card upon exit.

— Paul Gonzalez

SBPD release weekend activity log

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department received 496 calls for service between June 19 and 21, resulting in 18 filed felony reports.

The felony incidents included assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, rape, burglary, ID theft, domestic battery, terrorist threats, stalking and DUI causing injury. Of the 18 felony reports, eight were cleared with arrests, and two were referred to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, said Capt. Marylinda Arroyo, police spokeswoman.

The other felony reports will be reviewed by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Capt. Arroyo said.

— Mitchell White