Traffic and Crime Blotter

Man arrested in burglary

SANTA BARBARA — A man was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with a burglary that occurred in the 4500 block of Veija Drive in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

At 11:41 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area on reports of a suspect who stole a hand saw and was acting bizarre. A patrol unit, Sheriff’s K9 unit and an Air Support helicopter responded to search for the suspect, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The stolen property was located around noon as authorities continue to search the area. A shelter-in-place was briefly issued during the search, Ms. Zick said.

After several reported sightings, the suspect, 27-year-old Rembert Greeson, was located near Llano and Cresta avenues in Hope Ranch. He was positively identified by a witness and taken into custody.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of burglary, Ms. Zick said.