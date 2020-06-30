Traffic and Crime Blotter

SB police releases crime stats

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department released crime statistics for June 22 through last Thursday.

Department spokesman Anthony Wagner said the SBPD received 608 calls for service resulting

in 20 felony reports. The felony reports include assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary,

identity theft, domestic battery, terrorist threats and motor vehicle theft.

Of the 20 felony reports, seven cases resulted in arrests and two cases were referred to the

Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Mr. Wagner said the SBPD Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the remaining felony

reports.

— Paul Gonzalez

Santa Paula vegetation fire

SANTA PAULA — A vegetation fire broke out Monday morning in a riverbed bear 12th street.

Ventura County Fire Department crews began mopping up the 50- by 50-foot fire at about 8:30

a.m.

According to a department spokesman, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Paul Gonzalez

County seeks feedback on cannabis criteria

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County officials are seeking public feedback on the amended Cannabis Business License Chapter 50 criteria for cannabis retail storefront business

applications.

According to a county news release, officials will host six online community meetings in July.

Chapter 50 established a “merit-based criteria scoring system for applicants vying for a

cannabis retail storefront license,” a county news release read.

Only one storefront retail license will be allowed in each six community plan areas.

The Isla Vista community plan area meeting will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The Santa Ynez community plan area meeting will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The Toro Canyon/Summerland community plan area will be held July 8 at 5:30 p.m.

The Orcutt community plan area meeting will be held July 9 at 5:30 p.m.

The Eastern Goleta Valley community plan area will be held July 15 at 5:30 p.m.

The Los Alamos community plan area meeting will be held July 16 at 5:30 p.m.

The online meeting links and login information are available at http://cannabis.countyofsb.org/retal.sbc

-Paul Gonzalez