TRAFFIC AND CRIME BLOTTER

SMPD seizes illegal fireworks

COURTESY PHOTO

Illegal fireworks were seized by Santa Maria police.

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department seized a number of illegal fireworks late

Monday.

According to an SMPD news release, officers from the department’s illegal fireworks detail

issued two citations.

“Based on the number of community complaints, more citations are likely,” the press release

read.

— Paul Gonzalez

Fireworks being sold in Lompoc

LOMPOC — “Safe and Sane” firework sales began Saturday in Lompoc.

According to a city news release, fireworks may only be used in the city from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

on July 4.

Lompoc Police Department officers are enforcing fireworks laws and citing violators.

“Until the Fourth of July, the Lompoc Police Department will be on patrol in unmarked vehicles

looking for anyone using fireworks in the city,” a city news release said.

— Paul Gonzalez