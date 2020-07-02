Traffic and Crime Blotter

Suspected gang member arrested on gun charges

LOMPOC — A suspected gang member was arrested Tuesday afternoon on several weapons charges in Lompoc, police said.

At approximately 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, Lompoc police responded to the 600 block of North Third Street on reports of a subject with a firearm. Shortly after, Jerald Tucker, 37, was identified as the suspect. Mr. Tucker was driving a stolen vehicle and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to a department news release.

Mr. Tucker initially did not stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit ensued until Mr. Tucker pulled over. He then exited the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Further investigation revealed the firearm was reported stolen, police said.

Mr. Tucker was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a gang member in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, vehicle theft and a parole violation.

— Mitchell White

DUI checkpoint planned this weekend.

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location with the Goleta city limits.

The Sheriff’s Office, which is contracted by the city of Goleta to conduct police services, will be on patrol throughout the holiday weekend looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, said Sgt. John Maxwell, sheriff’s spokesman.

Many shows and events for July 4 have been cancelled, but more restaurants and bars are now open, making it that much more important to have authorities patrolling the streets, Sgt. Maxwell said.

“We are all anxious to get out and return to some sense of normalcy,” he said. “But that doesn’t excuse forgetting how to be safe on the road and driving impaired.”

Funding for the DUI enforcement was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White

Hit and run in Lompoc

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver.

According to an LPD press release, at 10:07 p.m. on May 24, officers responded to the Cypress Avenue and Third Street intersection on reports of an injury hit-and-run collision.

The officers found a male pedestrian unconscious and lying in the roadway.

“It appeared he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene,” the press release read.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was airlifted to the trauma center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Officers suspect the victim was struck by a 2011 to 2014 four-door medium-tone colored Dodge Charger.

Surveillance videos caught the suspected driver leaving town south on State Route 1 from Ocean Avenue at 10:06 on the night of the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash can call the LPD at 805-736-2341.

— Paul Gonzalez

Santa Barbara Waterfront posts temporary anti-littering signs

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Waterfront staff are posting temporary anti-littering signs along waterfront public containers ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The signs are intended to encourage residents and tourists to dispose of their waste properly.

“As we gear up for socially distanced summer beach visits, we need to be mindful that litter on the beach ends up in the ocean,” a waterfront press release read.

“Overfilling containers or placing trash around the containers scatters litter around our beautiful beaches.”

Waterfront officials say staff will increase litter collection activities.

— Paul Gonzalez