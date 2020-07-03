Traffic and Crime Blotter

SBPD officer injured in collision

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara Police motorcycle officer was injured Thursday after being ejected from his motorcycle in a traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill Road and Alamar Avenue in Santa Barbara, police said.

Around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, the officer was on patrol in the 300 block of Foothill Road. He was traveling east at about 30 to 35 mph as he approached the intersection when a sedan traveling west made a left turn directly into the motorcycle as both vehicles entered the intersection, said Capt. Marylinda Arroyo, police spokeswoman.

The officer was ejected from his motorcycle and flew over the sedan before landing on the asphalt next to the driver’s door. The officer, whose name was withheld, was transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for moderate injuries before being released hours later.

The driver of the sedan, a woman in her 20s, was driving with a learner’s permit while being observed by an adult male passenger. She said she thought she had enough time to safely make the turn. Neither occupant of the sedan suffered injuries.

— Mitchell White

Burglary suspects sentenced to prison

SANTA MARIA — Two suspects of a Santa Maria residential burglary in December 2019 have been sentenced to two years in state prison, authorities said.

On July 1, 21-year-old Julio Cesar Bautista and 21-year-old Jazmin Martinez were sentenced for first degree burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. Both were also ordered to pay full restitution to the victim, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

During the burglary, a safe with a large amount of money was stolen from an elderly victim’s home. In the ensuing days after the crime, the suspects travelled to the Los Angeles area and spent a large amount of the stolen money on high-end clothes, expensive hotels and other extravagant purchases.

Mr. Bautista was arrested at his home in Santa Maria on Feb. 14. He was later released on bail and is scheduled to begin his prison sentence on July 16. Ms. Martinez was arrested in Mesa, Arizona, on Feb. 27 and has remained in custody.

The Santa Maria Police Department’s Detective Bureau is continuing to seek the public’s help in recovering any of the stolen money or property purchased by either of the suspects with the stolen money. Anyone with any information that would aid in these efforts is asked to contact police Detective Jesse Garcia at 805-928-3781 ext. 1115.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested in assault, mayhem

SANTA BARBARA — A 61-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem in connection with an argument that turned violent in the 500 block of East Yanonali Street, police said.

At 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area and located a 40-year-old man who suffered head injuries and significant face lacerations. The victim, whose name was withheld, told police he was assaulted by an acquaintance, Jamal Bseiso, who became angry after the victim used his property, said Capt. Marylinda Arroyo, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

“An argument ensued that quickly became physical. According to the victim and witnesses, Bseiso grabbed a metal object and began swinging it at the victim, subsequently striking the victim in the head and face multiple times. Witnesses who were in the area immediately called 911 and were able to intervene as the suspect fled,” Capt. Arroyo Said.

Officers were on an unrelated call around 5:235 p.m. and observed a suspect matching the description of Mr. Bseiso. Officers contacted the suspect, obtained a photograph, showed the victim the photograph and the victim positively identified Mr. Bseiso.

Around 6:15 p.m., police located Mr. Bseiso, who briefly attempted to flee when he saw officers approaching. Additional units were on scene and arrested Mr. Bseiso without further incident, Capt. Arroyo said.

— Mitchell White