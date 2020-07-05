Traffic and Crime Blotter

One suffers major injuries in collision

LOS ALAMOS — One person suffered major injuries after being ejected from their vehicle in a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning on Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon near Los Alamos, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the area at 12:03 a.m. Saturday. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in the collision and a total of two patients, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

One person suffered minor injuries and did not require further medical treatment. The other patient was airlifted via Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.

— Mitchell White

Woman arrested in hit-and-run, DUI

SANTA BARBARA — A 32-year-old woman was arrested Friday night on suspicion of hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges, police said.

At 6:40 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara police responded to the 400 block of De La Vina Street after a witness reported a green Subaru had rammed into a parked vehicle several times and fled the scene. Alexi Kirchner, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a peace officer, felony vandalism, domestic battery, resisting a peace officer and DUI, said Capt. Marylinda Arroyo, police spokeswoman.

Witnesses reported the Subaru rammed an occupied vehicle with one person inside. The occupied vehicle then collided with a parked vehicle on the street. As officers were interviewing the victim, who had a prior relationship with Ms. Kirchner, she returned to the scene.

“Kirchner drove towards Officers, while revving her engine at a high rate of speed,” Capt. Arroyo said. “Officers had to quickly step out of the way of Kirchner’s green Subaru to prevent getting hit by the vehicle. Officers told Kirchner to stop, to which she used her middle finger to gesture at Officers, before making a right onto West Haley Street, driving east.”

Ms. Kirchner then drove the wrong way on West Gutierrez Street before turning north onto the 400 block of State Street. Two marked patrol cars blocked her from traveling further north into the State Street promenade, Capt. Arroyo said.

Once stopped, Ms. Kirchner was taken into custody. Several empty beer cans were located inside the front passenger area. While she was being transported in the rear of a patrol car, Ms. Kirchner became combative and kicked the doors and windows. Officers stopped the vehicle and when they opened the door, Ms. Kirchner kicked several officers and spit on an officer’s face and N95 mask, Capt. Arroyo said.

She was ultimately placed in the WRAP restraining device and transported to Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Mitchell White

Police release criminal investigation stats

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department Criminal Investigations Division released its statistics for the month of June, revealing that it was assigned more than 220 criminal investigations.

The investigators also continued to manage their individual ongoing case loads, which included more than 40 criminal investigations. During the month of June, detectives with the division arrested 32 people, resulting in 70 felony and 26 misdemeanor charges, said Capt. Marylinda Arroyo, police spokeswoman.

The arrests concluded investigations of crimes including: attempt homicide; rape; lewd acts with a child; domestic battery; assault with a deadly weapon; possession of child pornography; terrorist threats; stalking; auto theft; burglary; forgery; and ID theft.

— Mitchell White

More citations issued for illegal fireworks

SANTA MARIA The Santa Maria Police Department issued an additional 11 citations for illegal fireworks Friday night.

The department has now issued a total of 26 as of Saturday afternoon. The fines for the citations are $1,000 each, according to authorities.

Anyone who witnesses the use of illegal fireworks can file a detailed report at www.cityofsantamaria.org/illegalfireworks.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested on theft, drug charges

SANTA MARIA — A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a stolen motorcycle and drug possession, police said.

Santa Maria Police officers located a stolen motorcycle at a local motel Saturday morning. Officers made contact with the suspect, whose name was withheld, and found drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and a handgun, the department posted on social media.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of several drug charges, as well as theft, police said.

— Mitchell White

Fire breaks out north of Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — A vegetation broke out Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 101 and State Route 166 north of Santa Maria, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. The Santa Maria City Fire Department sent an engine to assist Cal Fire crews. Heavy smoke was seen blowing across lanes of the 101 and flames were visible from the side of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The southbound onramp to the 166 was closed for a time as crews battled the blaze, the CHP said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Rollover crash sparks brush fire

GAVIOTA — A single-vehicle rollover sparked a small brush fire Saturday evening on the northbound side of Highway 101 at Arroyo Hondo south of Gaviota, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the area at 6:07 p.m. The first arriving units reported the vehicle rolled off the roadway into the brush off the right shoulder. The car caught fire and started a small brush fire, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle safely and the engine companies on scene quickly knocked down the flames from both the vehicle and the nearby vegetation, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, the cause of which is under investigation.

— Mitchell White