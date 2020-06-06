Traffic and Crime Blotter

Two injured in multi-vehicle collision

GOLETA — Two people were injured, including one critically, in a seven-vehicle collision that occurred Friday night on the Highway 101 southbound offramp at Turnpike Road, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 5:20 p.m. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews arrived on scene and discovered five vehicles that were involved in the crash. Two additional vehicles were also involved, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Both patients, including one person who suffered moderate injuries, were transported by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The southbound offramp was shut down following the collision, and traffic on the overpass was reduced to one lane, Capt. Bertucelli said.

Crews remained on scene to clean up the wreckage and assist with traffic control. The cause of the collision is under investigation.