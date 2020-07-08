Traffic and Crime Blotter

CHP releases Fourth of July statistics

SACRAMENTO — On Monday, the California Highway Patrol released statistics on its Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period.

At least 36 people were killed in car crashes throughout California and 25% of vehicle occupants killed in a CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seatbelt.

CHP officers made 738 DUI arrests during the enforcement period.

According to a CHP news release, the enforcement period began on Friday at 6:01 p.m. and ended at 11:19 p.m. on Sunday.

– Paul Gonzalez

Caltrans adopts plan to increase walking, bicycling statewide

SACRAMENTO — On Monday, Caltrans adopted high priority actions to improve access to walking, bicycling and transit options throughout the state.

According to a press release, Caltrans developed the updated action plan in consultation with the California Walk/Bike Technical Advisory Committee. The plan includes efforts to “identify bicycle and pedestrian-focused needs at the community level,” through Caltrans District Active Transportation Plans. The plans include adding more dedicated bike lanes and walking paths to reduce deaths on state roads.

The 2020 State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) includes significant funding for bicycle and pedestrian improvements to the state highway system.

“More than 40% of the nearly 900 SHOPP projects include such investments, with an additional $100 million in funds explicitly allocated to expand bicycle and pedestrian access,” the press release read.

Caltrans officials are communicating with local stakeholders to identify improvement areas for 22 current projects. Stakeholders can provide input on improving bike lanes and walking paths in their areas. For more information visit https://www.catplan.org.

– Paul Gonzalez

Apparent attack goes viral

SANTA BARBARA — A viral twitter video captured a black man punching a white man for allegedly calling him a racial slur.

Twitter user k4katie_, who also goes by Katie David online, posted the video at 2:42 p.m. on Monday with the caption “A Santa Barbara racist getting what he deserved.” The post had over 1.6 million views, 88 thousand likes and 26.6 thousand retweets by Tuesday afternoon.

The 33 second video showed a group of young men approaching an older white man who was holding a beer can.

“Say it again,” one man said in the background.

“What did you call me?” the group leader, who is black, said as he approached the older man.

“I’m sorry,” the man responded. Moments later the group leader punched him in the jaw and he fell to the ground.

“It is what it is,” one of the group members said as they walked away.

Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman Anthony Wagner said the department is aware of the video.

“Should any of the involved parties wish to speak to Police please contact us at 805-882-8900,” Mr. Wagner said.

“He called him the N-word (yes hard R) then said ‘I’m not gonna say it again’” Ms. David said to explain the confrontation.

“It’s sad that a man of that age is still ignorant & uneducated enough to call someone that word. I don’t like to promote violence, but you know… sometimes nothing else gonna teach the lesson. But mainly just stop telling black people how to react to racism,” Ms. David said.

The video is available at https://twitter.com/k4katie_/status/1280255879925755910.

– Paul Gonzalez